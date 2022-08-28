Man dies after accidentally shot by friends while hunting in jungle near Kpg Giam

KUCHING (Aug 28): A 64-year-old man died after he was accidently shot by a shotgun while hunting in the jungle some one kilometre from Kampung Giam, Padawan around 11.45am yesterday.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad in a statement, said the deceased has been identified as Gadin Gambong, a former army staff sergeant from Kampung Garong, Jalan Borneo Heights.

Abang Zainal said based on the forensics investigation, the deceased was shot twice by his hunting friends who assumed that he was a wildboar.

“An inspection conducted by a doctor on the deceased’s body revealed that he suffered from eight shotgun wounds to his back shoulder and lower back,” he added.

Following the incident, he said the police arrested three male suspects, including the deceased’s 59-year-old brother and two others aged 70 and 80.

It was also revealed that one of the suspects is also a retired army personnel, while the other two are farmers.

Abang Zainal Abidin said police also seized three shotguns, two used shotgun cartridges, one live shotgun cartridge and two expired shotgun licences from the suspects.

“The deceased did not have a shotgun licence as well. The fourth suspect was not armed during the trip, as he was there as a hunting dog handler,” he added.

The deceased’s body has been transferred to the Sarawak General Hospital’s Forensics Department for further action.

Abang Zainal Abidin said the case is being investigated under Section 304A of the Penal Code and Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960.