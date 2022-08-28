Marine police arrest driver, seize 250 litres of diesel from van in Miri

MIRI (Aug 28): The Marine Police Region 5 arrested a van driver and seized about 250 litres of diesel at the roadside of Jalan Cattleya 3 here in an operation yesterday.

Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the marine police personnel also seized a van as well as a tank and jerrycans filled with the diesel.

“Acting on the information received, four personnel from the Region 5 Marine Police intelligence unit who were conducting ‘Op Kontraban’ stopped a van at around 9.30am and later found a tank and three jerrycans filled with diesel at the back of the vehicle.

“The total seizure, including the van, around 250 litres of diesel, a steel tank and three jerrycans, is estimated to be worth RM 16,327.50,” he said in a statement.

Alexson said the van driver had failed to produce a special permit or written letter from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) to possess, keep or carry the controlled goods.

He added that all seized items and the suspect were handed over to KPDNHEP Miri for further action.