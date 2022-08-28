MCMC to decide on DNB deal by month-end

PETALING JAYA: Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said discussions on Digital Nasional Bhd’s (DNB) stake deals are progressing well and are set to meet the deadline when the signing by six telcos will be held on August 31.

He said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will chair a meeting today (August 29) to decide on a few terms.

“I know what MCMC is going to decide and it’s good for everybody and I’m sure all parties can accept it,” he said during a visit to Celcom Business Tech Week 2022 and the launch of Axiata Group Bhd Cyber Fusion Centre (ACFC).

Annuar said he met parties from MCMC and DNB recently, on the development of both sides.

“Of course there are ongoing processes and I’m happy to inform that things are progressing very well and have met all the deadlines.

“Then between DNB and the telcos, there will certainly be discussions especially regarding assets and pricing involving MCMC as the regulator,” he said.

He also had a meeting with Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz on Friday on the restructuring exercise to pave the way for all six telcos to take up the 70 per cent stake in DNB.

“I discussed with the Finance Minister who was responsible for DNB before it was transferred to the Communications and Multimedia Ministry,” he added.

Earlier, Celcom Axiata Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Isham Nawawi said the telco has consolidated more than 1,000 sites under its 5G initiative.

It has 39 partners to support its 5G rollout, of which 24 are local companies.

ACFC was launched to further safeguard digital data for enterprises.

He said Celcom is confident ACFC will add significant value towards realising its aspiration of becoming a digital champion in the region. ACFC will also serve as an incubator to grow and develop Malaysian cyber experts.

The ACFC is equipped with active defence and offence capabilities, enabling more proactive and preventive actions to strengthen cybersecurity responses for organisations.

It also offered protection from over 20 cyber threats every day and up to 630 incidents monthly based on 24/7/365 cybersecurity monitoring.

ACFC services clients in six countries and monitors more than 10,000 information sources that span information technology and telecommunications network assets. — Bernama