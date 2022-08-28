Minister: Academy of Sciences Malaysia to verify findings on 70 pct SPM student dropout

KOTA TINGGI (Aug 28): The Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Mosti) has instructed the Academy of Sciences Malaysia to conduct a study into the actual percentage of post-Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) students who are not furthering their education.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the research is carried out to confirm the statement of the Department of Statistics Malaysia in July which announced that more than 70 per cent of the post-SPM students would not be continuing their studies.

He said if the figure is accurate, it is a worrying issue that could scuttle the government’s plans to make Malaysia as a high technology nation by 2030.

According to him, the findings would be tabled to the government for follow-up actions.

“The issue of 70 per cent dropout for post-SPM students should be verified. As such I have asked the Academy of Sciences Malaysia to study the matter again.

“This is because if it is really a 70 per cent dropout, it would be a big loss to the nation, and what are the early measures we must take to produce a high technology generation with interest in science and innovation,” he said.

He told reporters after opening the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Carnival in conjunction with the 2022 Keluarga Malaysia National Science Week here today.

In another development, more than 1.67 million participants were recorded for 2022 Keluarga Malaysia National Science Week throughout the country involving primary and secondary schools, institutions of higher learning and individuals who are conducting research.

The total exceeded the original target of 1.5 million participants by October.

Since it was launched on April 1, 175 related programmes have been organised. — Bernama