More leaders from rural areas vying for SAPP posts

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 28): The Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) Election Committee 2022 has witnessed the rise of leaders from rural areas, compared to past terms that were dominated by urban areas.

Chairperson of the committee, Maria Nobleza, said there are candidates from Bengkoka, Kundasang, Balung, Tungku and Membakut Constituency Liaison Committee (CLC).

“There are 11 new faces, including four prominent under-40 leaders, in the candidate list with 40 eyeing for the party’s top 25 posts,” she said when announcing candidates of SAPP Supreme Council 2023-2026.

“As one of the charter members of the 28 year-old party, I believe this is the first time that we see so many members contest in various elected positions, and I congratulate them for their interest and enthusiasm.”

She said there was also noticeable active participation of more young members and women members of various ethnicities, and that offered each delegate a wider choice of candidates.

The quadrennial SAPP’s election will be held on the same day after the party’s congress on September 3 at the Sabah International Convention Centre here.

Maria announced the party president and three deputy president posts were retained by the incumbents unopposed.

“Six vice president incumbents, Chong Pit Fah, Gee Tien Siong, Jamain Sarudin, Datu Shuaib Datu Mutalib, Danim @ Aloysius Siap and Mitah Mikat @ John Charles are challenged by two incumbent supreme councillors, who are John Stephen Dionysius and Brister Mokujal, and a newcomer Lau Chi Keong @ Thomas Lau.

Meanwhile, 15 Supreme Councillor posts are contested by 27 candidates, comprising of nine incumbents, Lim Kat Chung, Joe Yong @ Johari bin Mohd Ali, Soon Kak Foh, Charles Yong Chin Yung, Wong Yu Chin, Tahir bin Dahu, Abdul Hamid @ Amit B Mohd Noor, Dexter Chin Chen Sang, Nelson Marcellus, as well as 18 ordinary members, Sahidin bin Suhaimin, Matchin B. Abdul Salam, Yong Yit Jee, Oh Sing Bee bin Oh Kui Kee, Noraizuan Mohd Noor Mansoor, Sherine Chong Tze Foung, Evinih @ Stephanie Baikan, Yvonne Yong Yit Phung, Shaiful Bahari bin Muin, Yong Vui Min, Justine Samaan @ Saman, Thong Yong Hung, Wong Vui Khim, Mohd Daang B. Amsing, Ho Shau Vui, Chang Vun Ping, Stephan Gaimin and Asraf bin Amir.