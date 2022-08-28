Police to investigate Hadi Awang over racial remarks

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 28): The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have opened an investigation paper against PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang over his remarks claiming that non-Muslims and non-Bumiputera were believed to be the majority involved with corruption in the country.

PDRM Corporate Communications chief ACP A Skandaguru said Abdul Hadi would soon be summoned to Bukit Aman and investigated under Section 505 (c) of the Penal Code for issuing statements likely to incite the community and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper use of network facilities or network services.

“The investigation against Abdul Hadi is being carried out by the Classified Crime Investigation Unit of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department, and so far, a total of 28 police reports have been made over the remarks,” he said in a statement here today.

He also advised the public not to speculate or make any statements that could interfere with police investigations.

“PDRM also calls on the public to be more careful about issues that touch on religious and racial sensitivities that can threaten social harmony. Strict action will be taken against any party that affects public order and national security,” he said. — Bernama