Sabah to table anti-hopping bill

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 28): The Sabah state government will be tabling a constitutional amendment bill to ban party hopping by elected representatives at the coming legislative assembly.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the State Cabinet had agreed to do this after the Dewan Rakyat recently passed a constitutional amendment preventing MPs from hopping to other parties.

He said the move was in line with the government’s commitment to create political stability in Sabah after facing a period of political uncertainty for a long time.

“We support the anti-hopping law and we will present the bill in the state assembly soon.

“What happened in the past was in the past. We now want political stability in Sabah,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

On another matter, Hajiji said Sabah had successfully convinced the federal government to hand over the power to regulate electricity and gas supply in the state by next year at the latest.

He said all the related agencies in the federal and state governments were taking follow-up action to enable this.

“This involves the legal process at both levels, namely the Parliament and the Sabah state assembly.

“This is also in preparation for the state government to establish the Sabah Energy Commission,” he said.