SAR ongoing for Indonesian man feared drowned in Sungai Jelalong

BINTULU (Aug 28): The body of an Indonesian man feared drowned after the boat he was in capsized in Sungai Jelalong, Tubau here on Saturday has yet to be found.

According to Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintulu zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad, the search and rescue (SAR) team carried out a surface search in a 2-kilometre radius downstream.

However, on day two of the SAR operation, there was still no sign of the victim’s body found floating in the river.

On Saturday, Bomba received a call from the Tubau police station regarding the victim.

Based on the police report, an employer said he had received a phone call from his project manager at 8am on the fateful day who informed him a boat ferrying an Indonesian man had capsized while crossing the river at 7.30am.

The victim, only identified as Ridwan, was a friend of a worker and had been about to go to the site to visit a friend who was doing construction work at SK Kuala Kebulu.

Wan Kamarudin said the SAR operation was suspended at 5pm and will resume tomorrow.