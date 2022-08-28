Search for octogenarian missing since Aug 20 suspended

SIBU (Aug 28): The search and rescue (SAR) operation for an octogenarian who went missing in a jungle near Kemuyang Youth Camp here on Aug 20 has been temporarily suspended.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the agencies involved in the operation agreed to suspend the search for Kuta Jenang, 81, after no new leads were detected since the start of the SAR.

“After eight days of unsuccessful effort to locate the victim, Sibu Jaya police station chief together with other agencies involved in the operation agreed to postpone the search.

“The search would resume if there are new leads,” said Bomba.

It added yesterday’s operation started at 10am, focusing at Bukit Seridan within a five-km radius of the location where the victim was last seen.

“SAR members used three boats to cross the river at Bukit Seridan area. To facilitate the operation, we also roped in the K9 and drone units,” it said.

The operation, which involved 53 members including 10 villagers, was suspended at 4pm.

Kuta was reported missing by his wife after he went into a jungle near Kemuyang Youth Camp on Aug 20 and did not return home.

Family members and villagers who went out to look for the elderly man only managed to find his sun hat.