SUPP bureau receives over 10 complaints on S’wakians falling prey to job scams

KUCHING (Aug 28): The Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) of Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) has received over 10 complaints on Sarawakians falling prey to job scams especially in Cambodia since June this year, said the its chief Milton Foo.

According to him, these victims have been lured to Cambodia as well as other Southeast Asian countries for forced labour.

“Out of the complaints we have received, only four victims have returned home safe and sound. A victim’s family has even paid RM100,000 for the return of the victim.

“For the rest, we are seeking assistance from the authorities to secure their safe return,” he told a news conference here today.

Foo claimed that the price for release varied from one batch to the other as victims were being sold or transferred by the syndicate there.

He feared that the further the batch was, the higher the price of release would be.

“I was even told that the syndicate will punish the victims if they did not meet the sales target in scamming people around the world through smart phones or if they attempt to escape, by beating them up or even electrocute them,” he said.

He said the victim’s families had been advised to lodge police reports while the PCB would help submit their reports to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

He said the ministry’s Sarawak Regional Office had assured him that the ministry is working closely with the Embassy of Malaysia in Phnom Penh, which will seek assistance from the local police in Cambodia to rescue the victims.

Foo called upon young Sarawakians to be on high alert of high-paying job scams being offered to them, especially those in Cambodia.

“Do not ever believe that you can earn much better in Cambodia than in Malaysia. There is a high price to pay for the release of job scam victims.

“If a victim is lucky, the government’s team will get there and the victim will be released. There are victims whose families have to pay a high price for the release of their loved ones.

“Those who are planning to go to Cambodia, do not go at this point of time,” he advised.

Based on global news such as BBC and South China Morning Post, he said thousands of people were imprisoned, abused and forced to scam people around the globe, often after being lured into high-paying jobs.

He observed that some individuals in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Indonesia had also fallen prey to such job scams.

Despite so, he said he had come across news report saying that the authorities in Hong Kong had displayed warnings at its international airport to caution people against going to Cambodia.

According to the recent world news, he said the Indonesian police had successfully stopped three jets from flying off to Cambodia, preventing 642 Indonesians from ending up as job scam victims.

Foo thus urged the Foreign Affairs Ministry to issue red notice to citizens who are planning to work in Cambodia.

He said the local authorities such as the Airport Customs must keep a close eye on Malaysians travelling to Cambodia for work purposes.

“Or government warnings on job scams should be displayed at our Kuching International Airport like what has been done at the Hong Kong International Airport,” he added.