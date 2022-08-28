Sylvia Lim, wife of Datuk Sebastian Ting passes away at age 65

MIRI (Aug 28): Datin Sylvia Lim Siew Lee, the wife of Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting has passed away at the aged of 65.

She passed away at her residence here around 1pm today after battling cancer for more than a year.

Lim is survived by Ting and five children.

Lim was diagnosed with cancer before the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and has been under treatment in Kuala Lumpur since then.

Her husband Ting had on numerous occasions, expressed his sadness over his wife’s health condition and that she had to battle cancer.

He had also previously expressed regret for not being able to accompany his wife during her cancer treatment due to the movement control order (MCO) where traveling was restricted.