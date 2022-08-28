Tiang: Sibujaya turning into hub for community activities

SIBU (Aug 28): The township of Sibujaya is fast becoming a vibrant playground for community-oriented activities, said Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang.

He said with its award-winning masterplan, which places a lot of emphasis on the people’s wellbeing, Sibujaya is seen increasingly as the go-to place for community events, sports and recreation.

Tiang said this today when receiving a courtesy call from the organising chairman and secretary of the upcoming Sibujaya Motocross Challenge.

He added all parties, from the local council to the developers, residents and non-government organisations (NGOs), must continue working together for this to take root and succeed in Sibujaya.

“There is nothing stopping Sibujaya from becoming the centre of attraction for community-oriented events — as it is, residents from upriver are making a beeline for Sibujaya on weekends for food and shopping.

“With more activities, even residents from downtown Sibu will also be drawn to the township,” he said.

Tiang pointed out with the official opening of the Azman Hashim Community Sports Centre on July 1, Sibujaya has quickly seen it playing host to over 30 sporting events in a brief period of two months.

“I do believe apart from sports, other community-oriented events such as the Sibujaya Carnival will also draw people to Sibujaya.

“As such, all parties must work together to create even more events,” he said.

Tiang noted that by looking at the township’s masterplan, there will be a green lung with water bodies in the centre of Sibujaya which can give rise to even more venues for various activities such as RC boats, kite-flying, motocross and 4×4 off-road challenges.

“The potential for Sibujaya as the hub of such interesting activities is limitless.”

Tiang said the developer AmCorp Sibujaya has been very proactive in organising activities and supporting NGOs, such as the upcoming motocross challenge.

On the overall Sibujaya masterplan, Tiang said it had been conceived by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg when he was leading the Ministry of Housing.

“We can all see the success of Sibujaya as a township and this is due to the foresight of the Premier,” he said, adding it was now up to the relevant parties to fully implement his vision and bring it to total fruition.

Touching on the motocross challenge, organising chairman Sii How Ping and organising secretary Ching Leong Hook said riders from Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu, Miri and Brunei have confirmed their participation in the two-day event, starting Sept 3.

Spectators of the two-day event have been reminded to follow all safety protocols set and not to cross any of the barriers separating the race circuit and spectators.