US markets fell as Powell reiterates high interest rates

Fundamental outlook

BEFORE the weekend, the US markets fell after Fed chairman Jerome Powell reaffirmed the persistent fight against the 40-year record high inflation. At the Jackson Hole symposium, Powell reiterated that the high interest rates will stay for quite a long time in order to contain the rising inflation.

According to preliminary reports, US’ GDP for 2Q fell 0.6 per cent, slightly better than expectations. Traders observing the outcome of the Jackson Hole symposium.

The Dow market lost 1,008 point, S&P 500 plunged 141 points, Nasdaq Composite plummeted 497 points at closing on Friday. The Dollar Index (USDX) regained to 108.70 after making a recovery of 100 basis points.

The British manufacturing index grew 46 in August, below expectations, falling below the 50 benchmark for the first time since May 2020.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen surged to 137.50after the Powell’s comment caused the dollar to rise. We forecast the trend will be firm and might rise to 138.30 before resistance emerges. Piercing this resistance will lead up to test 139. The overall range is expected to trade from 136.80 to 138.30.

Euro/US dollar closed on par. We foresee the possibility of the trend diving to 0.99. We have identified the next support at 0.985. The current resistance lies at 1.005 in case of a recovery.

British pound/US dollar showed bearish signs on Friday. We aim for lower grounds since the dollar might surge. We project the next support will emerge at 1.155 in case of a decline. The pound is subjected to strong selling pressure for the time being. Resistance lies at 1.18 in case of a recovery in sentiments.

WTI Crude prices topped at US$96 per barrel last week. We reckoned the trend might move into a small correction this week with support rising to US$90 per barrel. We expect tight trading activity will arise this week from US$90 to US$95 per barrel as traders begin to adjust their positions again. The strong dollar, Russia’s sanction on Europe and OPEC output are main catalysts in the market.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives traded in a narrow range last week due to market uncertainties. Traders are watching the energy market. November 2022 Futures contract settled at RM4,181 per metric tonne on Friday. We target the trend might go lower to re-test RM4,000 per metric tonne level before a rebound. Resistance lies at RM4,300 per metric tonne.

Gold prices traded within our predicted range last week. We reckoned the bears will continue its fall until US$1,715 per ounce. The overall range is expected at US$1,715 to US$1,755 per ounce while long traders will likely plan to fish the bottoms. The market is expected to trade in mixed sentiment as dollar hedgers observe the topside limit for the greenback.

Silver prices declined on Friday before the market closed. We predict the bears will dive to US$18.30 per ounce. The overall range will likely be contained from US$18.30 to US$19.30 per ounce while the market sentiment is prone to be weak. Traders are reminded to be cautious in trading the silver as the market demand is still hawkish now.

Dar Wong has more than 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at dar@alaa.sg.