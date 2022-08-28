Warisan announces 2021-2024 leadership line-up

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 28): Parti Warisan (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal today announced the party’s leadership line-up for the 2021 to 2024 term following the 2021 Warisan Annual General Assembly and party polls yesterday.

In a statement, Mohd Shafie said he was confident that the leadership line-up was ready to go down to the field to meet the people in preparation for the 15th general election (GE15).

Mohd Shafie won the president post unopposed while the deputy president, and three vice- president posts were also uncontested.

The Wirawati (women’s wing) top post was also won unopposed by Kota Belud MP Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis while Kunak assemblyman Norazlinah Arif won the Wanita chief post and Kinabatangan Warisan division chief Ismail Ayub won the Wira chief post.

A total of 20 people were elected supreme council members (AMT), including Kalabakan MP Ma’mun Sulaiman; Papar MP Ahmad Hassan; Bongawan assemblyman Dr Daud Yusof; Banggi assemblyman Mohammad Mohamarin; Karamunting assemblyman George Hiew Vun Zin; Tanjong Kapor assemblyman Ben Chong Chen Bin; Darau assemblyman Azhar Matussin; Merotai assemblyman Sarifuddin Hata and Gum-Gum assemblyman Arunarnsin Taib.

As for the appointed positions, Datuk Loretto Padua Jr remained as secretary-general while Petagas assemblyman Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah remained as Information chief.

Sepanggar MP Datuk Azis Jamman, who chose not to defend the Wira chief post to pave the way for younger leaders was not in the leadership list.

The quota for appointed positions, namely two vice-presidents, one treasurer-general and 11 AMTs has not been announced.

Following is Warisan’s 2021-2024 leadership line-up:

President: Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal

Deputy President: Datuk Darell Leiking

Vice Presidents: Datuk Jaujan Sambakong, Datuk Junz Wong and Terrence Siambun.

Secretary-general: Datuk Loretto Padua Jr

Head of Information: Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah

Wanita chief: Norazlinah Arif

Wira chief: Ismail Ayub

Wirawati chief: Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis

Supreme Council Members :

1. Dr Daud Yusof

2. Mohammad Mohamarin

3. Mudi Dubing

4. Ahmad Hassan

5. George Hiew Vun Zin

6. Mohd Zinin Adong Ajak

7. Mazliwati Abdul Malek Chua

8. Datuk Honorsius Bosuin

9. Ben Chong Chen Bin

10. Azhar Matussin

11. Charles Ebbie

12. Ma’mun Sulaiman

13. Datuk Ahmad Shah Tambakau

14. Sarifuddin Hata

15. Arunarnsin Taib

16. Japar Awang

17. Mahadi Mumin

18. Nicholas Chak

19. Datuk Aidi Moktar

20. Mohd Taib Isai — Bernama