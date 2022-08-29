Abang Johari announces BKSS 9.0 worth over RM1 bln

KUCHING (Aug 29): Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today announced the ninth Sarawakku Sayang Special Aid (BKSS 9.0) worth more than RM1 billion.

He said the BKSS 9.0 consists of five measures in an effort to lessen the burden of those affected by the rising cost of living.

Among the five measures are the continued discounts for monthly electricity and water bills, which are extended from July to December this year.

“The Sarawak government will continue with the initiative to provide 5 to 25 per cent discount on monthly electricity bills of domestic households and of commercial and industrial users – including food operators and retailers.

“This will benefit 685,000 account holders statewide, involving a cost of RM201.76 million,” he said at a press conference here today.

MORE TO COME