Abdul Karim: Strong possibility Parliament dissolved after national budget tabled

KUCHING (Aug 29): There is a strong possibility that the Parliament will be dissolved to pave way for the 15th General Election (GE15) after the tabling of Budget 2023 on Oct 7, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Speaking at a dinner with officials of the Sarawak contingent to Sukma last night, Abdul Karim explained that such political development might have distracted state leaders and exco members on focusing on the preparations of their athletes to the national competition.

“I can tell you its going to be very very soon. I have this strange feeling after the conclusion of Sukma and the tabling of Budget 2023 on Oct 7 that the Parliament will be dissolved,” said Abdul Karim, who is also the state Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development.

With other state leaders seemingly pre-occupied with the possibility of a general election, Abdul Karim was hopeful Sarawak could finally be crowned the overall champion of the Sukma competition, since the state’s athletes are well-prepared to face their counterparts from other states.

“Everybody knows and it is an open secret already (on the possibility of Parliament dissolving). All the state leaders and exco members are busy thinking of whether they are going to be nominated to contest in the 15th General Election that they might not even be thinking about taking care of their state’s sports development,” said Abdul Karim.

The 20th Sukma competition will be held from Sept 16 to 24 in Kuala Lumpur.