BKSS 9.0: S’wak initiates Variation of Price provisions to address construction cost hikes

KUCHING (Aug 29): The Sarawak government has initiated the Variation of Price (VOP) 2.0 special provisions under the ninth Sarawakku Sayang Special Aid (BKSS 9.0) to cater for the increase in price of construction materials for all state-funded projects, announced Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the state government is estimated to bear the cost of approximately RM700 million for allowing the variation of price.

He said the VOP 2.0 covers on-going contracts with Letter of Acceptance (LOA) issued between Jan 1, 2021 and Dec 31, 2021; 15 additional materials for building works; 10 additional materials for civil engineering works; and the Extension of Time (EOT) up to maximum of six months subject to the condition stipulated by the respective agencies.

