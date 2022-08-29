Body of local woman found at Tanjung Aru third beach

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 29): The body of a local woman was found at the Tanjung Aru third beach, here early this morning.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the body of the woman, age 73 from Penampang, was found by a member of the public at around 6.45am on Aug 29.

Police investigation revealed that the woman had gone to the beach for a morning walk when she suddenly fell to the ground.

“The woman had parked her car and took a morning walk. She was however found dead at the beach by the public who immediately informed the police.

“Police investigation also did not find any wounds or injuries on the woman’s body while her belongings, namely her handbag and handphone, were inside the vehicle,” said Mohd Zaidi, adding that the woman’s body was found some 100 metres away from her vehicle.

Mohd Zaidi said based on the conversation with the woman’s son, the victim did not have any history of any sickness.

Police have ruled out drowning as the cause of death and are still conducting their investigation.

The body of the women has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a postmortem.