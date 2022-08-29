Body of missing Indonesian found

BINTULU (Aug 29): The body of an Indonesian man reported missing on Saturday when the boat he was in capsized in Sungai Jelalong near SK Kuala Kebulu in Tubau was found yesterday morning.

According to Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintulu zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad, the search and rescue (SAR) team was informed of the discovery around 9am.

“The body of the victim identified only as Ridwan was found by villagers.

“The SAR team was immediately deployed to retrieve the body found about 2 kilometres downstream from where the boat capsized.

“Upon arrival, the man’s body was found stuck by the river behind a wooden twig,” he said.

The body was identified as the missing man by his friend summoned to the scene. The body was later brought to Bintulu Hospital for further action.

In the tragedy, a boat ferrying five construction workers capsized in the middle of the river on their way to SK Kuala Kebulu around 7.30am Saturday.

A security guard of the school who witnessed the incident told police he saw a boat overturned and managed to save four people while the victim went missing.