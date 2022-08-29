Car seriously damaged after engine catches fire in Kuching

KUCHING (Aug 29): A car was seriously damaged after its engine caught fire in a house at Lorong Setia Raja 4K, Stutong here this morning.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were notified of the incident at around 5.40am and despatched seven firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya fire station to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the firefighters reported that the fire has totally destroyed the engine area of a car which was parked in the house,” it added.

Bomba said no injuries were reported and the building structures were not affected by the fire.