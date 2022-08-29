Chinese play big role in developing Sabah – CM

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 29): The Chinese community plays an important role in the economic development of the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

While expressing his gratitude for the contribution given by the Chinese community to Sabah over the years, he said the role of the community in the state’s economic development cannot be denied.

“In the aspect of development and generating the economy, we provide everyone, including the Chinese community, with opportunities, It cannot be denied that the Chinese community plays a big role in the economic development of this state,” said Hajiji, adding that the Chinese are known as smart people in business and their role in the economy is very important.

Today’s government is also very concerned and has always been open, including in giving opportunities to every investment that comes for economic development as well as job opportunities for the people in this state, said Hajiji when officiating the Mooncake Festival at Lido Square here on Sunday night.

Hajiji who is also Finance Minister, said the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government will continue to defend the fate of the people in Sabah regardless of race, and stressed that the interests of the Chinese community will continue to be safeguarded by the state government.

“We also want the Chinese community to continue to support the government of today because we will do our best for the development of the state and its people,” he said.

Touching on the celebration on Sunday night, Hajiji said the state government always supports the people of various races and religions in Sabah in celebrating their respective cultural festivities.

He said the freedom to celebrate each other’s culture makes Sabah a unique and harmonious state.

“We need to continue this harmony in diversity. We are free to celebrate our own festivals and this is what makes our country unique. This kind of atmosphere needs to continue forever and we are united as Malaysians in Sabah,” he said, adding that he was happy to join the local community at the celebration.