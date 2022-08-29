CM: All should unite under GRS

KUDAT (Aug 29): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is the best platform for all the parties in Sabah to unite and bring development to the state and its people.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said there was no other way but for all to unite under one party that is GRS.

“We have no other alternative but to do so because we have long been disunited,” he said at the Jelajah GRS Kudat at Dataran Tomborungus here on Monday.

“No matter how experienced or great we are we will not be able to protect our Sabah’s rights in the Malaysia Federation if we are not united,” said the GRS chairman.

He was also confident that the present State Government, which is a cooperation between GRS and Barisan Nasional (BN) will remain strong.

“I am confident that the Sabah Barisan Nasional has its own stand in ensuring the protection of Sabah’s rights. There is no need to be swayed the political landscape on the other side,” he said.

Hajiji said the State Government has succeeded in getting many of the state’s rights from the Federal Government with the latest being the formation of the Sabah Energy Commission expected the latest by next year.

“The GRS’ stand on MA63 is consistent. We will continue to fight for what is ours,” he said.

Present were STAR president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, PBS deputy president Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam, SAPP president Datuk Yong Teck Lee, Usno President Tan Sri Pandikar Amin, GRS Kudat co-ordinator Datuk Dr Ruddy Awah, Bersatu Sabah treasurer Datuk Arifin Arif, Bersatu Sabah secretary Datuk Razali Radzi and Srikandi Sabah chief Datuk Azizah Dun among others.

Earlier, Hajiji met with Bersatu Kudat division leaders at Kampung Ayer and then presented prizes to winners of the Chief Minister’s Cup 2022 Golf Tournament at the Kudat Golf Club.