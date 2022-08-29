Fatimah: Ministry plans to extend OSEIC services

MIRI (Aug 29): The Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development plans to extend One Stop Early Intervention Centre (OSEIC) services to other divisions in the state.

Its minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said OSEIC serves as a one-stop diagnosis centre for early intervention and rehabilitation of children with special needs.

“We acknowledge the need to extend OSEIC services to other divisions like Miri and rural areas. Insyallah it is just a matter of time,” she said in her address at the closing ceremony of Sarawak Preschool International Convention 2022 in Pullman Miri Waterfront Hotel yesterday.

Fatimah said the first OSEIC in Sarawak officially opened Oct 30, 2020 in Kuching as a collaborative development project between Sarawak government and Petronas.

The objectives are to identify, evaluate and to provide appropriate intervention at the earliest possible opportunity within safe and conducive environment, to meet the child’s special needs through Individualised Education Programme (IEP) to enhance development and functional outcomes, thereby improving family life besides supporting parents in nurturing and enhancing their child’s development.

“Petronas under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme has allocated RM4 million for renovation work, building rental, purchase of equipment and furniture, training and staff development, module development and management costs for 2020 (the first year of operation).

“In addition, the state government has approved an allocation of RM11,180,000 for the five-year operation of the centre.”

She added that OSEIC is managed by the Society for Parents of Children with Special Needs (Pibakat) and monitored by OSEIC Advisory Committee led by her ministry.

“OSEIC’s Early Intervention Programme (EIP) encompasses educational and therapy services which equip children at the centre with key developmental skills.

“The programme aims to work on developmental, health and support needs of young children aged six and below diagnosed with autism, Down syndrome or learning disability.

On the Sarawak Preschool International Convention 2022, she said it was another milestone in the journey to ensure quality early childhood care and education in Sarawak.

“Teach our preschoolers the fun way to inculcate lifelong skills such as computer literacy, creativity, problem solving, communication, critical thinking, confidence as well as empower our children of today to become the innovators, inventors and leaders of tomorrow.”

Fatimah also presented special annual grants of RM5,000 each to 10 nurseries and kindergartens in the state.

Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Rosey Yunus was also present.