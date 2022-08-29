Fire damages first-floor unit of shoplot in Kota Samarahan

KUCHING (Aug 29): The first-floor unit of a shoplot located behind a supermarket at Jalan Datuk Mohd Musa in Kota Samarahan was damaged by a fire this morning.

In a statement today, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were notified about the fire at around 8am and a team of nine firefighters from the Kota Samarahan fire station was rushed to the scene.

“Upon their arrival, the operation commander reported that a fire had broken out on the first-floor unit of a shoplot.

“The firefighters had to access the unit through the building’s staircase and window to control and extinguish the fire,” it added.

The operation was concluded after the fire has been completely extinguished.

No injuries or casualties were reported during the incident. The cause of the fire as well as total losses are still being ascertained.