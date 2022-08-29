GE15: No cooperation with PN whatsoever, says Rafizi

SEREMBAN (Aug 29): PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli said Pakatan Harapan (PH) is firm in its stand that it will not cooperate with Perikatan Nasional (PN) to face the 15th General Election (GE15).

Rafizi said this decision was taken at PH’s meeting held on Wednesday (Aug 24).

“The PH meeting last Wednesday made a final decision, which means we will campaign in GE15 as PH,” he told reporters after participating in the Jelajah Trak Ayuh Malaysia programme at Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium, Paroi here last night.

He said that PKR as the backbone of PH adheres to the principle of a coalition that involves all races in the country, and if the intention to cooperate with PN is not correct, that is to only topple the Barisan Nasional (BN), it will create an unstable government.

“Win or lose is a different story, we (PKR) want to defend our idealism. But I cannot speak on behalf of DAP and Amanah (Parti Amanah Negara). They have senior leaders with decades of experience, it’s up to them…I only stick to the decision at the PH level which is full stop (no cooperation with PN),” he said.

The media before this had reported PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as saying that all opposition party leaders should consider re-opening the door to negotiations with PN, if they all agree that the main enemy in GE15 is BN.

The current Parliament’s term expires in July next year. – Bernama