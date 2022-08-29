Growing cargoes, higher margins raises Bintulu Port’s FY22

KUCHING (Aug 29): Bintulu Port Holdings Bhd (Bintulu Port) saw its core profit after tax, amortisation and minority interest (PATAMI) rising by 42 per cent for its financial year 2022 (FY22) due to higher blended margins with growing cargoes handled at Samalaju Industrial Port, partially offset by higher fuel cost and a slight increase in staff cost (due to the upward revision in the minimum wage that benefited 21 per cent of its total workforce).

Bintulu Port also benefitted from a lower effective tax rate at 26 per cent versus 33.7 per cent previously.

The team at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) finetuned down its FY22 liquefied natural gas (LNG) throughput tonnage growth assumption to two per cent from five per cent but raised that of non-LNG to five per cent from three per cent.

“For now, we maintain our FY23 throughput tonnage growth assumptions of three and six per cent for the LNG and non-LNG segments, respectively,” it said in its review yesterday.

“Bintulu Port is currently in final discussion with the federal government to extend its concession agreement for another 30 years starting 1st January 2023 with better lease term and tariff structure (last revised in 1993) that is more in line with the seaport industry.

“Currently, Bintulu Port’s container tariff is 38% lower than that of the newer Samalaju Industrial Port.”

Meanwhile, it saw that Samalaju Industrial Port is poised for sustained double-digit growth, in line with the growth in inbound and outbound cargoes of key players in Samalaju Industrial Park, namely Press Metal Bintulu, OM Holdings, Pertama Ferroalloys, Sakura Ferroalloys, PMB Silicon, OCIM, and Malaysian Phosphate Additives.

“Samalaju Industrial Port has plenty of room to grow in terms of volume of cargoes handled given that its existing capacity of 12 million tonnes per annum was only 44 per cent utlilised in FY21 and upon full development, its capacity would rise by another 50 per cent to 18 million tonnes per annum,” it added.

“We like Bintulu Port for the steady income stream from handling LNG cargoes for Malaysia LNG Sdn Bhd; it could be poised for a step-up in earnings if Bintulu Port is granted a significant hike in its port tariffs; and the tremendous growth potential of Samalaju Industrial Port backed by rising investment in heavy industries in Samalaju Industrial Park.

“We fine-tune our net profit forecasts for FY22 and FY23 lower by four and one per cents respectively, tweak our target price down to RM5.90 from RM5.95. There is no adjustment to our target price based on environmental, social and governance for which it is given a 3-star rating as appraised by us.”