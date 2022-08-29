Hadi Awang provides statement for police investigation over racial remarks

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 29): PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang has given his statement for the police investigation against him over his claim that non-Bumiputera and non-Muslims were responsible for most of the country’s corruption.

The Royal Malaysia Police’s corporate communications department said Hadi, who is the prime minister’s special envoy to the Middle East, met with investigators at Bukit Aman today.

“He attended with his lawyer and gave his full cooperation throughout the session to record his statement,” the department said in a statement today.

It added that the case was being investigated by the Classified Crime Investigation Unit from the Criminal Investigation Department in Bukit Aman.

The police previously confirmed it has opened an investigation paper against Hadi over 28 police reports made against him.

Earlier this month, Hadi Awang caused controversy by claiming that non-Muslims and non-Bumiputera were believed to be the majority involved with corruption in the country. — Malay Mail