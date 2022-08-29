Lyrics of Sabah anthem proposed to be amended

TONGOD (Aug 29): Kuamut assemblyman Datuk Masiung Banah is of the opinion that the lyrics of the state anthem ‘Sabah Tanah Airku’ needs to be amended seeing that Sabah’s status is now a region.

“Sabah is no longer recognized as a ‘state’ therefore the lyrics should be amended to reflect the change in status as the word ‘negeri’ is no longer relevant,” he said.

Masiung said this after welcoming a convoy bringing Sabah’s flags to Kampung Entilibon here on Sunday.

The convoy in conjunction with the 59th Sabah Day was organised by Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku Rakyat Sabah (STAR) Kuamut.

“I urge the Chief Minister’s Department to make the necessary amendment to the state anthem immediately by including the word ‘wilayah’,” he said.

In April last year the federal cabinet agreed that the status of Sabah and Sarawak will be referred to as ‘wilayah’ (region).