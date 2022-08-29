Mr Malaysia dream comes true for Sibu hulkster

ALOR SETAR (Aug 29): The just-concluded 51st Mr Malaysia bodybuilding championship was by far the best outing for Sibu-born athlete Farrokh Ibtisam Ting Abdullah.

The 38-year-old Sibu Hospital lab technician outflexed other contenders in the Middleweight (85kg) category, one of 16 staged in this year’s national competition, which had returned after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“My initial target was to do better than the Kota Kinabalu edition in 2019, where I placed fourth, so this year’s win was definitely a great bonus.

“I couldnt have done this without the support from my wife, my family and friends, and also the support from Sibu Division Bodybuilding and Weightlifting Association and the parent body, Sarawak Bodybuilding Association.

“Its great to see all my hard work and sacrifices over the past few months, have paid off,” said the beaming bodybuilder, who made his competitive debut at a competition in Sri Aman in 2015.

Another pride of Sarawak at Mr Malaysia 2022 was this year’s Mr Sarawak champion, Joseph Ladi who clinched the gold medal in the Lightweight (70kg) category.

“I’m still dazed.

“The competition was very stiff this year.

“But I’m very happy to have brought the gold medal for Sarawak,” said the 35-year-old Bidayuh when met backstage at the event’s venue in a hotel here late Sunday.

When asked about any upcoming plans, both bodybuilders wanted to take a break from competing for the remainder of the year.

“I want to spend more quality time with my family as I have spent months focusing on Mr Malaysia.

“I believe I deserve a break,” said Farrokh.

Sarawak staged a commendable show in this year’s championship, collecting two gold and three bronze medals that earned the contingent third place overall behind the Armed Forces and Kuala Lumpur.

The bronze medallists are Mohamad Sani Sanawi from Sri Aman, Alfie Khan from Sibu, and Muhd Azzrul Safare from Bintulu.

The Kedah edition hosted close to 150 athletes, including women bodybuilders, representing 14 contingents from all around Malaysia.

This year’s ‘Champion of Champions’ crown went to Zainal Arif Zainal Ariffin from the Armed Forces, while the ‘Best Poser Award’ was presented to Junaidah Ahmad, a woman bodybuilder from Sabah.