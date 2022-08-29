PM: Global trend in carbon footprint reduction has positive impact on Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 29): The current global trend in setting aggressive targets to reduce carbon footprints has positively impacted Malaysia, according to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Prime Minister said this was because the increase in investment, as well as the demand for environmentally-friendly electricity supply or green electricity, will open up new economic and business opportunities for local renewable energy (RE) industry players.

“Considering that Malaysia has a strong RE industry value chain from the manufacturing stage to the service supply stage, the country, in this regard, needs to use them to full advantage to attract this green and high-value investment,” he said this when opening he Fifth International Sustainable Energy Summit (ISES) 2022 here today.

Also present were Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Director-General of International Renewable Energy Agency Francesco La Camera. – Bernama

