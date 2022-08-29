Riot confident of defending Serian for GPS in GE15

KUCHING (Aug 29): The incumbent for Serian parliamentary constituency Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem is confident that he will be defending the seat for the eighth consecutive time in the coming 15th general election (GE15).

The Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to Japan, South Korea and Taiwan is also confident that he will deliver the seat for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in GE15.

“I think I’m confident (that) I will still be around and I will be. And I will deliver for GPS.

“I will still be around, that is what I can say and I don’t want to say whether the assurance is from the premier or whether it is from my party president, but I’m confident I will still be around,” he told reporters after the break during the Thinking Lab for Serian Master Plan Study 2020 to 2030.

Riot, however, said it is up to the GPS chairman and the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to make the final decision on his candidacy.

“As far as I am concerned, I am fit enough both physically and mentally, I still can carry on. Age is not important. As I have said I am physically and mentally fit,” he said.

When asked why is he confident of retaining the seat, the 72-year-old MP said: “If I am not confident, I would not want to go for another round; very simple.

“I have to be fair…if I think I cannot deliver for GPS then I think I should give way. But I know I am very confident.”

On the people’s response towards him now, Riot said: “You ask people around, but I think they are waiting…I think they are even stronger behind us than in 2018.

“I know because I am a man who is always on the ground.”