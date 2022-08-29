Sabah parents disapprove children working far from home

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 29): Youths in Sabah are keen on technical jobs, and are not afraid of dangerous and dirty jobs.

However, they are hindered by their own parents who are not keen on their children being far away, said Sabah Human Resource Development Department director Tianinun Iping.

She added that the location factor is an important determinant for youths in Sabah, whether to further their training or in their choice of career.

Tianinun cited an example of 16 of the department’s former graduates who were qualified, were offered to further their training in Kuala Lumpur.

“Of the 16 we recommended (for the training) and with scholarship from the State Government, only three went,” she lamented.

She added that when those who rejected the offer were asked for their reasons, they said that it was because their parents disapproved.

“Our youths are hardworking and industry players like people from Sabah because of their loyalty and hard work,” she said at the closing ceremony of the department’s long-term course series 1/2022 held at Raia Hotel in Sembulan, near here on Monday.

The event saw the 108 trainees who were under the sponsorship of the department, graduate in their respective courses.

A total of five courses were offered. They are the Region Specific Tourist Guide – RSTG (year 2020), Maritime course, Rigging and Slinging (Adance) And Blaster Painter Level 1 and 2, Early Childhood Education, and Divemaster.

Tianinun said that some of the graduates in Maritime have been offered to work in Kemaman, Terengganu and Singapore.

“This is the first batch for this year. We will be planning new courses for next year,” she said.

She added that among the courses planned are Digitalisation and Coding System which are in demand now.