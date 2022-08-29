Sarawak records two deaths, 760 cases in Epid Week 34

KUCHING (Aug 29): Sarawak recorded 760 Covid-19 cases in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 34, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee also said two Covid-related deaths, one each in Samarahan and Sarikei, were recorded.

“Of the 760 cases, 742 were either asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms. The other 18 cases were in Category 3 (pneumonia), Category 4 (pneumonia and requiring oxygen support) and Category 5 (lung infection and requiring ventilator support),” said SDMC in its weekly report.

To date, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the state is 312,532.

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching continued to top the list with 233 cases, followed by Miri (118), Sibu (98) and Bintulu (84).

Other districts which recorded double-digit cases were Samarahan with 28, Mukah (27), Sarikei (24), Sri Aman (17), Serian (14), Bau (12), Betong (11) and Telang Usan (10).

Other districts logged under 10 cases while Tebedu is the sole district which did not register any new Covid-19 cases.