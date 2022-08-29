Sarawak to meet target of 1.2 mln visitor arrivals this year, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (Aug 29): Sarawak is well on its way to meet the target of 1.2 million visitor arrivals this year, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said the state had recorded a total of 703,891 visitor arrivals between January and July this year.

“We have thus far emerged from the pandemic and are now seeing signs of recovery with the growing confidence of travellers and seeing more of them coming in.

“We see the success of Rainforest World Music Festival this year, which was attended physically by over 16,000 people, exceeding its target of 12,000 visitors.

“Borneo Jazz Festival received more than 3,800 visitors, exceeding its 3,000 target. We should easily meet the target of 1.2 million visitor arrivals,” he said at a news conference on Sia Sitok Sarawak 4.0 and Sia Sitok Sarawak Accommodation 3.0 here today.

Abdul Karim opined that the pandemic was a blessing in disguise for the local tourism industry.

During the pandemic, he said locals could not travel outside Sarawak and many of them had opted for exploring local places of interest.

“There is a blessing with the pandemic because our people are forced to appreciate our own products back home.

“Sia Sitok Sarawak is meant for Sarawakians and for non-Sarawakians, we have Sia Sitok Sarawak Plus. During the pandemic, local homestays did not have business for two years.

“Sia Sitok Sarawak is very successful (in helping revive the local tourism) and our Premier is very happy with the programme because places of interest which were not visited before were given the attention,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sarawakians who are looking to discover the undiscovered parts of Sarawak for their year-end holidays will get the chance to choose from 62 fascinating tour packages throughout Sarawak under Sia Sitok Sarawak 4.0.

From day trips to multi-day trips, this campaign offers great deals from 35 per cent to 50 per cent off with eight additional new tour packages included.

The newly-added packages with emphasis on community-based tourism and responsible tourism products are in alignment with Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.

Among the new packages were trips to Kedaya Telang Usan to chase waterfalls and experience the local culture and enjoy a more in-depth Bidayuh village experience at Saloma Homestay.

Besides, the Sia Sitok Sarawak Accommodiation 3.0 0 will provide the best bargains with discounts up to 35 per cent off for staycation packages from over 40 participating hotels.

Bookings are available from Sept 1 to Oct 31 this year, with the traveling or staying period from Sept 1 to Dec 15 this year.

For more information on Sia Sitok Sarawak and its packages, visit the official website at www.siasitok.sarawaktourism.com.