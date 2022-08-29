Sharifah Hasidah unsure if Hadi placed on Sarawak’s ‘do not enter’ list

KUCHING (Aug 29): Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali says she is uncertain if PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang has been placed on the list of those barred from entering Sarawak.

Speaking to reporters, the Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63, State-Federal Relations) said the matter ought to be referred to the Immigration Department.

“The updated list of those banned from entering Sarawak is not my business, maybe the (state) Immigration director knows better.

“I do not know about PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s status, if he is banned yet from entering Sarawak,” she said when met at the closing ceremony of the Breakoff Samarahan 2022 programme here yesterday.

She said immigration or entry into Sarawak is the state’s autonomous power and should not be questioned, as it is Sarawak’s right under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“If anyone is arguing about our Immigration ruling, let them. We stand by our position that this matter is something that was agreed upon when we signed MA63, and we will continue to fight for it.”

Recently, Sarawak politicians from across the divide had called for Abdul Hadi to be banned for life from entering Sarawak, following the PAS president’s “roots of corruption” remarks, including his views that appear to demonise non-Muslims and non-Bumiputeras.

Among those making the call was Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) vice-president Datuk Liwan Lagang, who described Abdul Hadi as an “awful character”.