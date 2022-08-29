Sia Sitok Sarawak, Sia Sitok Sarawak Accommodation making a comeback next month

KUCHING (Aug 29): Homegrown tourism brands Sia Sitok Sarawak and Sia Sitok Sarawak Accommodation are making a comeback next month, with a sales target of RM4 million, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said Sia Sitok Sarawak for the past two years and Sia Sitok Sarawak Accommodation last year had generated sales worth over RM10.5 million.

“These homegrown brands are created to revive and boost local travel during the pandemic. It gives the opportunity for Sarawakians to explore their own backyard and become local ambassadors of sharing Sarawak’s gems to the world.

“I am happy to see the success of our homegrown brands. The 10.5 million sales generated is a testimony that Sia Sitok Sarawak is a well-received campaign among Sarawakians to know their state better.

“This campaign will always stay relevant due to its increasing value for the locals who form a deeper appreciation in exploring their backyard,” he told a press conference here today.

According to Abdul Karim, the Sia Sitok Sarawak Accommodation was well received when it was first launched in October last year.

He said the total Sia Sitok Sarawak Accommodation campaign had thus far resulted in 16,655 rooms booked with total sales worth over RM3.9 million.

“Packages such as Kedaya Telang Usan for waterfalls lovers, Saloma Homestay for vacationers to immerse and experience the Bidayuh culture, bird-watching in Ba Kelalan to get the chance to spot the Dulit Frogmouth, which is endemic to the mountains of northern Borneo; unforgettable Belaga expedition and visit Uma Belor, potentially the longest interrupted longhouse structure in Sarawak which consists of seven connected blocks.

“Also, follow Rajah Brooke’s trail and visit Rentap’s Fort at Bukit Sadok; enjoy a rapid shooting experience with the Julau and Upriver Expedition; discover Murum and visit Limbang–Lawas Meritam Pasir Lumpur to pamper yourself with a natural mudbath,” he announced.

Abdul Karim said these packages, under Sia Sitok Sarawak 4.0, were selected to introduce more of Sarawak’s gems on nature, adventure and culture elements of the state’s tourism pillars of Culture Adventure Nature Food and Festivals.

He said the Sia Sitok Sarawak Accommodation 3.0 will provide the best bargains with discounts up to 35 per cent off for staycation packages from participating hotels.

He said the booking period will start from Sept 1 until Oct 31 this year, while the travel and stay period will start from Sept 1 until Dec 15 this year.

“This is timely for Sarawakians and non-Sarawakian residents who are planning their year-end activities.”

He hoped they would take this opportunity to enjoy great deals from 35 per cent to 50 per cent off their preferred tour or staycation.

“With an optimistic heart, let us continue the hard work in building the industry back. The Sia Sitok Sarawak brand will always be a great initiative to cultivate local interest and appreciation of Sarawak’s greatest offerings and sharing them to the world.

“Let us continue to further boost tourism development in Sarawak in line with our Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030. Let us make Sia Sitok Sarawak an annual campaign to keep the momentum of domestic tourism running,” Abdul Karim added.

Interested individuals are advised to book via www.siasitok.sarawaktourism.com to enjoy discounts.