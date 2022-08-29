Suit to invalidate AGM, election of FCAS dismissed

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 29): The High Court here has dismissed a legal suit that sought to invalidate the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and election of the office bearers of the Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS) on November 7 last year on the grounds that the meeting failed to comply with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

In a press conference on Monday, Anthanasius Chong Chiew Khian from Messers Khian Chong and Partners, counsel for FCAS president Tan Sri TC Goh, JP said the firm received the originating summons from the plaintiffs, namely Wong Lee Kah @ Lewis Wong, Wong Tet Yun and Chee Kim Heng, on March 21, 2022.

Goh, director of Registrar of Society Malaysia (ROS), Sabah and director of Sabah Health Department were named as the first, second and third defendants respectively.

Chong said the plaintiffs have alleged non-compliance of SOP by FCAS in conducting its AGM last year, and therefore sought to declare the meeting as illegal, null and void.

He said the plaintiffs have lodged a complaint with the National Security Council (MKN) right after the AGM in November and the matter was duly investigated.

In December, he said the MKN had cleared FCAS of any non-compliance of SOP.

The plaintiffs later engaged Messrs Ansari & Co. to file the originating summons seeking for four orders from the High Court.

The plaintiffs sought a declaration that the Phase 3 of the SOP allowing the maximum number of attendees to any meeting shall not exceed 50 individuals who had been fully vaccinated is appliable, valid and binding on Goh on November 7, 2021; a declaration that FCAS has failed to comply with the aforesaid directive in conducting the AGM; a declaration that the attendees of 173 delegates who attended the AGM and election of FCAS office bearers is a breach of the SOP; and a declaration that the AGM and the election of FCAS office bearers is illegal, null and void.

After hearing arguments from all counsels, Chong said High Court judge Amelati Parnell had on August 26 this year ruled against the plaintiffs and dismissed their summons and further ordered the cost of RM5,000 each to be paid to the first and third defendants.

He said the plaintiffs’ application was dismissed on the grounds that they have no locus standi to commence and sustain the present action against Goh, because the action was commenced under their individual names.

He said the earlier decision of the Ministry of Health in clearing Goh of any non-compliance of SOP in conducting the AGM is still valid, and the facts and documents produced to court have clearly shown that there was no breach of SOP by Goh.

“The Ministry of Health, Sabah has reconfirmed that in their affidavit evidence.

“I have read all evidence available to me and I can confirm that the Ministry of Health, Sabah has confirmed three times in total on FCAS’ SOP compliance in conducting their AGM on November 7, 2021.

“And now the High Court, Kota Kinabalu has reaffirmed that on August 26, 2022.”