Thousands throng Rajang Esplanade for theSTAGE 2.0

SIBU (Aug 29): The opening night of the ‘theSTAGE 2.0’ programme was enlivened by the presence of thousands of visitors who came to witness various stage events from invited and local artists.

The opening ceremony was officiated by Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

Chieng in his speech said ‘theSTAGE’ is a platform for the youth of Sibu to present their talents.

“Through this kind of platform, we can give the youth an opportunity to showcase their talents and gain more exposure. Youth is the time when we dare to try something as part of ways to discover our potential in life.

“This programme is for those who are ready to dream and try. Take this first step and you will not regret it,” he said.

The three-day programme is being held at Rajang Esplanade here from Aug 26.

On Saturday night, guest and local artists took to the stage to deliver various performances.

Among the guest artistes performing were Tan Yin Ern from Penang and Nick Kung from Sabah.

Local band At Adau that once performed at the Borneo Rainforest Festival in Kuching, also made a special appearance.

‘theSTAGE’ is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performance Arts, Sarawak United People’s Party Bukit Assek service centre, Sibu Municipal Council and JCI Seduan.

Also present were organising chairman Siow Kok Ping and JCI Seduan president Ngu Koh Kit.