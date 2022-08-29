Tiang: Community response teams planned for Sibu’s urban areas

SIBU (Aug 29): A community response team for densely populated residential areas in town has been proposed to provide quick response to emergencies, said Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang.

According to Tiang, the proposed community response team would first be set up in the urban residential areas involving Pelawan and Bukit Assek state constituencies.

“We have a lot of high density of residential areas in Pelawan and Bukit Assek areas. Of course, Nangka and Dudong also have high density of residential areas but maybe we want to start from the town centre. More urban areas first, and then we will spread this programme to other constituencies,” he said.

“When there is fire for example, we have to wait for Bomba (Fire and Rescue Department) to come. In order to have a quicker response to all these disasters; be they fires or any other emergencies, we need to form a community response team.

“I have talked to Bukit Assek assemblyman YB Joseph Chieng, and we have decided to start from Bukit Assek and Pelawan constituency areas. Of course, we welcome Dudong and Nangka to set up such teams, but I have yet to talk to the other two YBs. Bawang Assan too, why not?

Tiang said this to reporters after inspecting the completed resurfacing works at the compound of Civil Defence Force (APM) Sibu district operation centre at Jalan Umpi Rantai yesterday afternoon.

On the manpower for the proposed response team, Tiang noted that they would recruit volunteers or youths.

“Bomba and APM will come together to train community residents to form their own local emergency response teams so that when anything happens in their neighbourhood, they can be the first to respond in addition to neighbour watch committee (KRT),” he said, while adding that the collaboration between KRT and the proposed community response team could enhance neighbourhood’s security.

APM Sibu district officer Captain Frankie John Jawan was also present at the event.