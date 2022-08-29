Uggah: Only 7.1 pct in Sarawak turned up for second booster

SIBU (Aug 29): Official data shows that only 7.1 per cent of Sarawakians have turned up for the second Covid-19 booster dose, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman disclosed this when officiating at the Appreciation Night for Covid-19 Frontliners Central Region here Saturday.

“The other issue raised by the Health Department is on the second booster dose which has recorded an average of only 7.1 per cent,” he said, and urged those eligible for the second booster to come forward to receive their dose.

“We are doing a study on the low vaccination rate for the second booster, which maybe is caused by complacency, as part of the reasons,” he said.

Uggah went on to caution against complacency in the fight against Covid-19, pointing out the state had recorded 110 cases on Saturday.

“So don’t be complacent. Live our normal life but be careful. If unwell, do a test and go to the hospital,” he advised.

Uggah also extended his gratitude to all frontliners for their hard work and sacrifices as well as for those who lost their lives during the course of their service.

Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dr Annuar Rapaee, who is Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator, also shared his experience during the pandemic at the event.