Will any Sarawakian reps join PBM? Sng says ‘wait and see’

KUCHING (Aug 29): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president Datuk Larry Sng remained tight-lipped on whether any Sarawakian elected representatives could be joining his party.

While he confirmed he would be making an announcement in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow on the entry of new PBM members, he said to “wait and see” when asked if there were any Sarawakian reps among them.

Sng, who is Julau MP, is currently the sole PBM elected representative from Sarawak.

PBM is applying to join the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, which comprises Umno among others.

Last Thursday, Sng said he would be defending his Julau seat in the next parliamentary election as PBM’s main priority is to contest in all seats currently represented by the party.

“If the situation changes, then we will re-look our options. As president, I have the final say over the matter,” he was quoted as saying then.

Sng had also maintained that since PBM is not in BN yet, it was not bound by any misunderstanding between BN and Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

He also said there was no reason for him not to defend Julau, as he is the incumbent.

Sng was elected as Julau MP in the 2018 general election as an independent.

He became PBM president in January this year.