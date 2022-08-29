Woman among eight arrested following discovery of body in Permyjaya

MIRI (Aug 29): Police have arrested eight individuals, including a woman following the discovery of the body of a local man in an empty house at Permyjaya here yesterday.

District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the suspects, who are all Malaysians aged between 26 and 50, were arrested in several areas around Permyjaya.

“All eight are currently being detained to facilitate the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said in a press statement.

Alexson said they received a call from a member of the public at around 4.30pm informing them about the discovery of the body.

“A team from the Miri district police Criminal Investigation Division (CID) was then deployed to the scene, where they found a body in shorts on the ground with bruises on his forehead.

“The cause of death has yet to be ascertained,” he added.

Alexson said the body was taken to Miri Hospital for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, Alexson has advised the public to not speculate about the case as it could affect their investigation.

Instead, he said those with any information about the case should go to the nearest police station to assist in their investigation, or contact ASP Noor Asri Ibrahim on 085-427093.