220 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 30): Sabah recorded 220 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative caseload to 389,673.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said it was an increase of 40 cases compared to Monday’s 180.

“The increase is in line with the higher number of test samples which amounted to 2,602, much more than 2,050 the previous day.

“The positivity rate did not change much from 10.2 per cent to 10.11 on Tuesday,” he said.

Eight districts recorded double digit cases namely Kota Kinabalu with 63 cases (-28), Beaufort 27 (+27), Tawau 21 (+13), Sandakan 19 (+5), Tuaran 15 (+11) , Papar 13 (+8), Penampang 11 (-6) and Lahad Datu 10 cases.

Beaufort which recorded no infections on Monday recorded 27 new cases on Tuesday.

Nine districts recorded zero cases namely Kalabakan, Kunak, Nabawan, Pitas, Putatan, Semporna, Sipitang, Telupid and Tongod.

A total of 216 from the 220 cases are in Category 1 and Category 2, one case in Category 3 and three cases in Category 4.