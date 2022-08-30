Abd Karim: No issue holding foreign act concerts in S’wak if compliant with rules, regulations

KUCHING (Aug 30): Sarawak has no issue with concerts being held here as long as they are organised in compliance with the rules and regulations, said Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said the people in Sarawak are not overly sensitive over certain things such as the organisation of international concerts.

“I’ve got lots of friends who asked if they can move to Sarawak because they are so happy that we’ve got concerts.

“In West Malaysia, they want to organise concerts but there are some who want to go to the street to object to the organising of the concerts.

“That’s the kind of problem we have with our neighbours in West Malaysia,” he said at the Kuching Jazz 2022 press conference at Tribes Jazz & Reggae Lounge here today.

Abdul Karim said Sarawakians are made up of communities who are tolerant of one another.

“We are very happy to see all these festivals and concerts coming back here.

“But we also know that whatever we organise, there are also limits to where we can perform; how the performers are going to be attired…things like that,” he said.

Last week, PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari had called on the government to cancel and disallow concerts from international artistes as they supposedly do not comply with the norms and values of Muslims in the country.

The Pasir Mas MP in a Facebook post had also urged individuals and non-governmental organisations who shared his views to “rise together” and stop what he terms as the slow creep of “hedonism” into society.