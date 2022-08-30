Assistant education officer charged with using position for gratification

SANDAKAN (Aug 30): An assistant district education officer pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here on Tuesday with using his office for gratification by awarding a school canteen tender, worth RM50,400, to a company belonging to his relative.

Mahalay @ Mahali Jahaya, 48, was charged with committing the offence at the Kinabatangan Dstrict Education Office on Nov 11, 2015.

He was alleged to have used his office to secure the tender, which is for a period of three years from Dec 1, 2015, to Nov 30, 2018, for Damai Enterprise, which is owned by his nephew Amiruddin Baro, 37.

The charge, framed under Section 23 (1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24 (1) of the same law, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

Judge Abu Bakar Manat allowed Mahalay bail of RM8,000 with RM4,000 to be deposited by a local bailer.

The court set Oct 7 for mention.

Prosecuting officer from MACC, Rekhraj Jaswant Singh, prosecuted. – Bernama