Betong ready for state-level National Day celebration

BETONG (Aug 30): All is set at the Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan Sports Hall today, just less than 24 hours before this year’s state-level Natiional Day celebrations.

Apart from security personnel seen at the hall’s compound around 5pm, a few food stalls were also seen operating outside the venue.

The Betong division is hosting the state-level National Day celebration this year, which starts at 10am, and the hall is the venue for the main celebration.

As a pre-cursor to the celebration, a Merdeka Eve concert – the Konsert Pentas Ambang Hari Kebangsaan – will be held here tonight featuring singing performances by popular local artistes as well as traditional and contemporary dances by the Sarawak Arts Council.

Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Julaihi Narawi will officiate the event. He is also the minister-in-charge of this year’s celebration.

This year, the theme for the National Day celebration is ‘Keluarga Malaysia Teguh Bersama’, to recognise the concern and perseverance of Malaysians in facing the challenges wrought by Covid-19, said a statement from the organising committee.

Among the distinguished guests expected at the event are Head of State Tu Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib as well as Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Tan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang.

On the actual day of the celebration, a 4 kilometre Unity Ride cycling event around town will be held.

Riders will be flagged off at 8am from the Betong Sports Complex and the route will end at the sports hall.

The cycling event is organised by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development.

The state-level National Day celebration is jointly organised by the Sarawak Protocol, Ceremony and Event Management Unit; Premier of Sarawak’s Department; and Betong Resident’s Office.

An expected turnout of about 1,000 guests will enliven the ceremony, which is being held in compliance with standard operating procedures.