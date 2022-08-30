Black hole defamation suit: Chong to appeal against High Court’s decision

KUCHING (Aug 30): Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen will be appealing against the High Court’s decision favouring the state government and Sarawak Financial Authority (SFA) in the ‘black hole’ defamation suit.

According to Chong, he will be appealing as this is the first case in the country where a government can sue an individual for defamation.

“We will be appealing against the judgement of the High Court and leave it for the Court of Appeal to decide otherwise and thereafter at the Federal Court,” Chong told reporters when met at the Kuching Court Complex today.

In 2013, Chong was sued by the state government and SFA for defamation over allegations that RM11 billion from state coffers had gone missing in a ‘black hole’ in 2013.

Earlier today, Judicial Commissioner Alexander Siew How Wai in decision of the suit today found the plaintiff had proven their case and the defendant’s statement had defamed the state government and SFA.

Meanwhile, Chong’s counsel in the suit, who is his special assistant Michael Kong, in a Facebook post expressed his disappointment in the judgement today.

However, he said they respected the court’s decision and would take the matter up on appeal.

“We shall continue to pursue the fight for an accountable and transparent government,” Kong said.