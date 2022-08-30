CyberSecurity M’sia training programmes align with global standards

KUCHING: CyberSecurity Malaysia has been developing training and certification programmes that are customised to local needs and aligned with international standards.

Through its Cyber Security Professional Development in CyberSecurity Malaysia, the agency has evolved to a new platform in nurturing information security practitioners and promoting knowledge sharing with leading industry experts and academicians as well as fostering local and international collaborations.

“We have experience in information security competency and specialised training in Malaysia and we deliver a diverse line up of competency and professional certification courses aimed at meeting the accelerating needs of cyber landscape,” said CyberSecurity Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Dr Amirudin Abdul Wahab to The Borneo Post.

CyberSecurity Malaysia has developed a framework called Cyber Security Capacity Building Framework to cultivate Cyber Security expertise, knowledge, and awareness via various initiatives, including the Global Accreditation Cybersecurity Education Certification scheme (Global ACE).

“CyberSecurity Malaysia with the support from the government, academia and industry, has established Global ACE which is aligned with international standards of ISO17024, ISO27001 & ISO9001,” Amirudin said.

“Global ACE has embarked on several key initiatives and stepped up collaborative efforts with various government agencies, industry partners as well as the higher learning institutions (IHLs) to enhance cybersecurity professionals’ skill sets.”

The Global ACE was established to validate and certify cybersecurity personnel as the world-class competent workforce in cybersecurity and promote the development of professional cybersecurity programmes within the region.

As of August 2022, the programmes have produced 14,240 local cybersecurity expertise and serving across the industry.

Global ACE has established synergistic collaboration with public and private organisations such as universities and colleges by embedding cybersecurity professional certifications into their education syllabuses to value-add graduates. We can do the above because we have the support from the government, academia and industry.

Apart from Global ACE, CyberSecurity Malaysia also has a programme called CyberGuru, with several modules provided.

Among the training provided under the CyberGuru programmes are Cyber Security Essential, which provides general understanding about the importance of cyber security, create awareness on the growing cyber threats and trends and its impact towards cyber terrorism and internet radicalisation.

Other programmes under CyberGuru include:

• Introduction to ISO 27001 – Information Security Management System (ISMS)

• Malaysia Common Criteria 1.0 (MyCC) – Understanding Security Target, Protection Profile & Supporting Evaluation

• Cyber Security Risk Management for C-Suite

• Incident Handling and Network Security (IHNS)

• Web Application Security Assessment

• Server and Desktop Security Assessment

• Certified Information Security Awareness Manager (CISAM)

• Certified Penetration Tester (CPT)

• Certified Secure Application Practitioner (CSAP)

• Certified Cybersecurity Awareness Educator (CCAsE)

• Certified Secure Operation Centre Analyst (CSOC)

• Certified Incident Handling and Network Security Analyst (CIHNSA)

• Certified Data Security Analyst (CDSA)

• Certified Information Security Management System Auditor (CISMSA)

• Certified Digital Forensic for First Responder (CDFFR)

In addition to capacity building programmes, CyberSecurity Malaysia has also come out with CyberSAFE aimed at inculcating cybersecurity awareness among the public, and to safeguard them against various cyber threats that include cyber spying and cyberstalking.

Activities that have been carried out by CyberSAFE include:

a) Awareness talks and open seminars

b) Training of teachers/ambassadors

c) Onsite awareness days/week

d) Awareness activity kits

e) Awareness roadshows and competitions

f) Consultation with the community and various interest groups

g) National ICT Security Discourse (NICTSeD)

h) Safer Internet Day (SID)

i) Cyber Discovery Camp

j) Cyber SAFE mentor programme for institute of higher learning centres

k) Cyber SAFE Treasure Hunt/Explore Race

l) Cyber SAFE Performing Arts

“We realise the importance of nurturing both the current and future talents for cybersecurity capacity and capability building for the country,” Amirudin said.

“This is why we have been working with colleges and universities, both public and private, by helping them to develop quality cybersecurity subjects and courses.

“We also help them to improve their current subjects and courses to ensure proper coverage so that they keep up with the current and future trends in cybersecurity.”