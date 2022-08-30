Dr Sim: Putrajaya’s health service decentralisation fits into Sarawak healthcare autonomy aspirations

KUCHING (Aug 30): There could be immense opportunities for Sarawak’s healthcare development going forward as the federal government attempts to decentralise federal-funded health services to the respective state, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“Such decentralisation fits into Sarawak healthcare autonomy aspirations that would include setting up our own regulatory framework, such as establishing Sarawak Medical Council to control doctors who are qualified to practise, among other regulatory measures,” said Dr Sim.

He said this during a press conference after inspecting Timberland Medical Centre’s latest Angiography and Angioplasty digital cardiovascular imaging system yesterday.

Dr Sim said the idea of decentralisation of healthcare matters was discussed during the recent Ministry of Health’s policy summit and the development of Health White Paper.

“Basically, what the Heath Minister Khairy Jamaluddin is trying to say is the ministry doesn’t want to run every hospital anymore, in a way, they don’t want to be the employer for all these hospitals.

“But the funding will still be from the Ministry of Health. That is what the state government has been trying to say, give the funding to us and we will run it ourselves in Sarawak’s own way,” he said, adding Khairy will be visiting the state this week.

Dr Sim, who is also the state Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, said should the decentralisation of health matters be realised, the state could tap into potential cooperation between public and private healthcare providers to provide top-notch services to the community, including engaging pharmacists.

However, Dr Sim said the decentralisation of healthcare matters would not happen ‘overnight’ but over a period of time.

Citing the recent example on the handling of Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Sim said the state government has the financial capability to purchase the vaccines but approval must be granted first by the Drug Control Authority in Putrajaya.

“Can you imagine if we have our own Sarawak experts, and we do have these local experts, who can approve our purchase of vaccines without the need for Kuala Lumpur?”

Aside from medical tourism, Dr Sim said there are potential collaborations that can be formed with the neighbouring countries such as Indonesia, including selling electricity as well as partnership to set up hospitals there via government-to-government (G2G) initiative.

The state can also establish its on ‘Kumpulan Perubatan Sarawak’, he added.

Besides that, Dr Sim said with the soon to-be-completed Pan Borneo Highway, the state will require more medical specialists in regional hospitals, such as in Sarikei, Sri Aman, Bintulu and Sibu so that patients will no longer need to travel all the way to Kuching for more complicated medical procedures, as per current practice.

He said the current model employed by Ministry of Health for allocating funding based on a state’s population was not practical for Sarawak due to the state’s huge landmass and sparse population.