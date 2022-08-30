Fatimah hopes no eligible aid recipients left out in Budget 2023

MIRI (Aug 30): Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah hopes that the list of eligible aid recipients compiled by the Welfare Department will complement the e-Kasih programme in Budget 2023.

This is to ensure no one who is eligible for government aid and capacity building programmes is left out.

“This is very important – not just based on e-Kasih list because not all are captured in e-Kasih list but allow us to use Kebajikan (Welfare Department) list as well,” she said.

Her wish list includes setting up a women leadership institute in Sarawak for capacity building for women leadership, support system in areas of childcare, aged parental care to retain women in labour force and capacity building for B40 women and/or their children under Program Latihan Kemahiran to increase household income.

She welcomed the pledge by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob that the federal government will table a gender-responsive budget for the bottom 40 per cent (B40) households for next year,

“I salute this PM, he has been responsive to gender issues,” said Fatimah.

The prime minister in a speech on Aug 25 while attending the National Council of Women’s Organisation (NCWO) Women’s Day celebration in Kuala Lumpur said this initiative is the result of Putrajaya creating gender focus groups in every ministry and government agency as announced last month to identify the needs of women.

It will identify the target group and distribute resources according to the needs of a significant number of beneficiaries, inclusive of single mothers and fathers if the increase is high in a community

The prime minister said the government will also improve and refine more gender-sensitive policies, legislation and programmes including reform efforts in the revision of the National Women’s Policy and the drafting of gender-sensitive Bills.

Fatimah, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Women chief, hoped that Sarawak will be given the proper attention it deserves in the tabling of next year’s Budget which has been brought forward to Oct 7 from Oct 28.